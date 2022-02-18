Callinex Mines (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 15,109 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 10,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30.

About Callinex Mines (OTCMKTS:CLLXF)

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s portfolio includes Nash Creek and Superjack projects in the Bathurst Mining District; Pine Bay and Flin Flon projects in the Flin Flon Mining District; and Point Leamington project in the Buchans Mining District.

