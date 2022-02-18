Callinex Mines (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 15,109 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 10,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30.
About Callinex Mines (OTCMKTS:CLLXF)
