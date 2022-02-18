Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Up 29.6% in January

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.48.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile
