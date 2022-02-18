Short Interest in Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Drops By 15.9%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,800 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 334,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.9 days.

AIXXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aixtron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $19.59 on Friday. Aixtron has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

