Critical Comparison: M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) & Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares M&T Bank and Bank of South Carolina’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank $6.11 billion 3.85 $1.86 billion $13.80 13.24 Bank of South Carolina $20.65 million 5.43 $6.74 million $1.18 17.17

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina. M&T Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of South Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for M&T Bank and Bank of South Carolina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank 0 5 7 0 2.58 Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

M&T Bank presently has a consensus price target of $175.97, indicating a potential downside of 3.66%. Given M&T Bank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than Bank of South Carolina.

Dividends

M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. M&T Bank pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of South Carolina pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. M&T Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of South Carolina has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bank of South Carolina is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares M&T Bank and Bank of South Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank 30.44% 12.14% 1.25% Bank of South Carolina 31.88% 12.50% 1.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of M&T Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of M&T Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

M&T Bank has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

M&T Bank beats Bank of South Carolina on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking. The Business Banking segment provides services to small businesses and professionals through the company's branch network, business banking centers, and other delivery channels such as telephone banking, Internet banking and automated teller machines. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit products and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes credit and deposit services to its customers. The Discretionary Portfolio segment consists of investment and trading securities, residential mortgage loans and other assets, short-term and long-term borrowed funds, brokered certificates of deposit and interest rate swap agreements related thereto, and Cayman Islands branch deposits.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking. The company was founded on February 15, 1995 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

