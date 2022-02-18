AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATRC. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.66.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $108,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,737 shares of company stock worth $457,303. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.