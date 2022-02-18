AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Lowered to $79.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $108,304.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,737 shares of company stock worth $457,303. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

