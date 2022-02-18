ASOS’s (ASC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 7,200 ($97.43) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASC. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.66) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($74.42) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($44.65) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($44.65) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,130 ($55.89).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,003 ($27.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 1,950 ($26.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,226.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,788.78.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($29.82), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,951,124.82).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

