Croda International’s (CRDA) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,600 ($89.31) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($127.20) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Croda International to a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($127.20) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Croda International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,575 ($116.04).

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of Croda International stock opened at GBX 7,254 ($98.16) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 6,032 ($81.62) and a 1-year high of £105.05 ($142.15). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,825.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,026.07.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £100.99 ($136.66), for a total value of £201,980 ($273,315.29).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.