JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.72) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JD. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.24) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.25) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.53) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.86) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 628.57 ($8.51).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD opened at GBX 165 ($2.23) on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 154.56 ($2.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.70 ($3.19). The firm has a market cap of £8.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.88), for a total value of £21,300,000 ($28,822,733.42).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.