Fresnillo’s (FRES) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($10.15) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.47) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 880 ($11.91) to GBX 860 ($11.64) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.13) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.13) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fresnillo to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,025 ($13.87) to GBX 575 ($7.78) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 937.86 ($12.69).

Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 695 ($9.40) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 788.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 831.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.98. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 610.60 ($8.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,003 ($13.57).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

