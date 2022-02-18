Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Kintara Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.
Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06.
NASDAQ:KTRA opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.85.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.
Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
