Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STNG. Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $950.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

