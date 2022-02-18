Fifth Third Bancorp Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FITB. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

FITB stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

