Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Otis Worldwide in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. William Blair also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

OTIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

OTIS stock opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.31 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $25,712,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 295,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,707,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

