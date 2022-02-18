U.S. Bancorp to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

USB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

USB opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average of $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

