Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($94.32) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €115.00 ($130.68).

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €96.80 ($110.00) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €76.28 ($86.68) and a 12-month high of €98.30 ($111.70).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

