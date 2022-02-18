Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €42.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($63.58) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.73 ($54.24).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €37.08 ($42.13) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €36.01 and its 200-day moving average is €39.35. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($90.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.