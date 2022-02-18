DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €24.20 by Warburg Research

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been given a €24.20 ($27.50) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.42% from the company’s current price.

DIC has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.16) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.94 ($21.52).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

ETR DIC opened at €15.18 ($17.25) on Wednesday. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of €13.55 ($15.40) and a twelve month high of €16.42 ($18.66). The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.23.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.