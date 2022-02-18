MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €220.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €220.00 ($250.00) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €210.81 ($239.56).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTX stock opened at €207.50 ($235.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.81. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($255.57). The business has a 50-day moving average of €185.97 and a 200-day moving average of €190.98.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.