Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.97, but opened at $12.84. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 1,418,732 shares traded.

The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 107,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $2,259,948.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 654,246 shares of company stock worth $13,352,329 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 6.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

