StockNews.com Downgrades Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) to Sell

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $79,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,385 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at $15,685,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

