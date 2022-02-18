StockNews.com Downgrades Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) to Sell

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.
Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.74.
In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $79,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,385 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at $15,685,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Two Harbors Investment Company Profile
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.