SVB Leerink Lowers Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Price Target to $19.00

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.86% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ FY2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,606 shares of company stock valued at $439,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after acquiring an additional 102,961 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,631,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

