Datto (NYSE:MSP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Datto (NYSE:MSP) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE MSP opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. Datto has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Datto news, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $78,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,513 shares of company stock valued at $4,071,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

