Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Raised to $87.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

AYX stock opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Alteryx has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.96.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Alteryx by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

