América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get América Móvil alerts:

NYSE:AMX opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in América Móvil by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.