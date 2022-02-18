América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
NYSE:AMX opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.
About América Móvil
America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on América Móvil (AMX)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.