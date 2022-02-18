UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Trading Up 9% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $87.50 and last traded at $86.65. 4,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 283,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.50.

The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UFPI. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 421.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after buying an additional 252,473 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $21,102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $20,735,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 192.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 198,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.45.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

