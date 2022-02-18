Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLTNF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.54.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

