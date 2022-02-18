Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Trading 5.1% Higher on Earnings Beat

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $116.14 and last traded at $116.09. Approximately 6,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 574,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.42.

The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,253,000 after purchasing an additional 621,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,294,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,421,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after acquiring an additional 212,328 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.