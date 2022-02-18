Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 1001116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

AVIR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

