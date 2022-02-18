Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 1001116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.
AVIR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
