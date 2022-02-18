Brokers Set Expectations for CEL-SCI Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CEL-SCI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for CEL-SCI’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09).

CVM opened at $5.48 on Thursday. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $237.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,866,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after buying an additional 52,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 116,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 56,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 625,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 133,334 shares in the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

