Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

CADE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

NYSE:CADE opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,920.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

