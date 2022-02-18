Oppenheimer Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Green Plains in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GPRE. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Green Plains stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

