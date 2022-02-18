General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.250-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GM stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.82. 13,474,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,829,873. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.35.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,973. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after buying an additional 1,438,326 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in General Motors by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 364.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,143 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

