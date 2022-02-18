Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for 3M (NYSE:MMM) Reduced by William Blair

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 3M in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

3M stock opened at $148.64 on Thursday. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.48 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.