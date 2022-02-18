Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$57.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Fortis to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$59.96.

FTS opened at C$57.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.80. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.97 and a twelve month high of C$61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$27.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.98%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

