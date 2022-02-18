Colliers Securities Weighs in on Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

