Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Reduced by Analyst

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,222,000 after buying an additional 433,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,630,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,484,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,597,000 after buying an additional 3,135,778 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,832,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,382,000 after buying an additional 204,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $47,217,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.