Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Shares of PTEN opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 3.01. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

