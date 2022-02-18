Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issued By KeyCorp

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medpace in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $142.26 on Thursday. Medpace has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.18.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $3,179,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $8,856,954.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,365,000 after purchasing an additional 69,066 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

