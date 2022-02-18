Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FLO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of FLO opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.