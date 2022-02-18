Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TWTR. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.50.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $35.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.62 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 1,387.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 56,294 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. JS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 1,074.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 332,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 303,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

