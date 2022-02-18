ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho restated a hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.22.

ACAD stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.61.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,820 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,972,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,516 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 782,158 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 771,450 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

