Wayfair Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wayfair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.34) for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.39.

Wayfair stock opened at $130.80 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $355.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.43 and a 200-day moving average of $230.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.69 and a beta of 2.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 195.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $200,126,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its stake in Wayfair by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Wayfair by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,037,000 after purchasing an additional 262,240 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,634,000 after acquiring an additional 214,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $292,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $258.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315 in the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.