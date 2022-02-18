AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $39.50 on Monday. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.