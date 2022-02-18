West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) PT Raised to C$147.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WFG. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$120.00 to C$118.60 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$149.12.

WFG stock opened at C$123.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of C$13.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$118.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$107.11. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$77.32 and a 52 week high of C$128.89.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

