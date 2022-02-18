Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Beach Energy stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.38.
Beach Energy Company Profile
