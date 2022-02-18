Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Beach Energy stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

