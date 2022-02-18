Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Absa Group stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. Absa Group has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82.
Absa Group Company Profile
