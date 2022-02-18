Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allegion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALLE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $114.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.58. Allegion has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 90.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 381,225 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Allegion by 4,840.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 113,903 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth $10,015,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Allegion by 105.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.