O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $7.24 Per Share

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the specialty retailer will earn $7.24 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $699.72.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $674.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $671.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $638.31. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $442.21 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 59.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,335,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 41.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.