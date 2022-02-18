KeyCorp Comments on Clearwater Paper Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Clearwater Paper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

CLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.32 million, a PE ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 19.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 50.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

